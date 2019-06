Motorist are advised that beginning on Sunday, June 16, 2019, The On and/or Off Ramp of Exit 33 to LA 157 (Haughton Fillmore) on I-20 Eastbound and or Westbound will be closed.

All work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and is expected to last two (2) days.

This closure is necessary due to pavement rehabilitation.

The work will result in single lane closures only. The interstate will remain open.