Haughton food bank uses Dak Prescott donation to buy Christmas dinner for those in need

A professional athlete with ties to Bossier donated a Christmas feast for people in need Friday.

Haughton native and Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, Dak Prescott, donated a $2,500 check to the ACTION Food Bank in Haughton for those in need.

The money was used to purchase 150 Christmas hams that were distributed Friday Morning.

James Vaughan, a long-time volunteer at ACTION Food Bank, said he and the other volunteers are grateful to Prescott for his donation, saying the donation provided a quality meal for people in need.

“It feels so great that Dak donated these hams to us for the needy here in his hometown. The people got something a lot better than what we could have afforded otherwise. We are so proud of him and thankful he still helps out the community he grew up in,” said Vaughan.

Hearing the news of Prescott’s generosity to his hometown, Haughton’s Mayor Jack Hicks said, “I was glad to hear that Dak donated $2,500 for hams for the ACTION Food Bank. What a great way to give back to help his hometown and those in need during the holiday season. We love Dak and are Haughton Proud of him.”