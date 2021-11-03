Haughton groups partner to fill food pantry shelves

Christmas in Haughton has partnered with Haughton High School Football, the Haughton Police Department and Legacy Church in an effort to stock the shelves of Haughton’s A.C.T.I.O.N. Food Bank for Thanksgiving.

Due to the restrictions that existed in 2020, plans for the events associated with the 2020 Christmas in Haughton were altered. Instead of canceling the festivities altogether, they hosted a Christmas Drive-By Parade where the community was asked to drive by Joe Delaney Park in order to drop off toys for Haughton’s police and fire departments. The toys collected were delivered to families in need. Haughton residents showed up and showed out. They filled the chief’s office with toys which helped make Christmas a little bit merrier for quite a few kids.

This year, Annie Green, Christmas in Haughton Elf Director, contacted Haughton’s A.C.T.I.O.N. pantry and learned that they are unusually low on inventory.

“Christmas in Haughton is a non-profit organization whose mission is to spread joy throughout our community. While the annual Christmas parade and festival are our main event, we’re eager to volunteer throughout the year. Upon hearing of A.C.T.I.O.N.’s need, we moved into high gear,” said Green.

Items being collected include: canned fish (tuna, salmon), canned chicken, SPAM, green beans, spaghetti sauce, yams, marshmallows, rice, canned pumpkin, canned fruit or pie filling, peanut butter, canned vegetables, crackers, canned fruit, pasta, canned soup, instant potatoes, applesauce, dried beans, boxed stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, cornbread mix, pie crust mix, salt, pepper, dried spices and cooking oil.

Supplies were collected in various locations in Haughton from Oct 25 – Oct 31. Drop off locations included the Haughton Police Station, Haughton High School Buccaneer Stadium, Joe Delaney Park and Legacy Church.

“Without community involvement, local food banks like ours wouldn’t be able to survive. Volunteering and donating gives residents a chance to help neighbors, meet new people and make a difference,” Green said.

“In addition to donations being down, the NWLA Food Bank is also short in supply on food items. Therefore, local pantries like ours aren’t getting subsidies from them in the quantities that they used to,” Green added.

Haughton’s A.C.T.I.O.N. pantry prepares 130 Thanksgiving boxes to be distributed. But this year, the boxes won’t include turkey’s.

“The food pantry will be distributing Thanksgiving boxes this year, but they won’t include turkeys. The A.C.T.I.O.N. pantry was blessed with a monetary donation from Dak Prescott two years ago to cover the cost of the Christmas hams. There is still time to make that happen, if Action receives a large donation,” said Green.

Haughton’s A.C.T.I.O.N. pantry is open to accept donations on Mondays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The 5th annual Christmas in Haughton events include the Miss Haughton Pageant (Dec 4) and the Christmas parade and festival (Dec 18). Information can be found on Facebook @ Christmas in Haughton or by email at Christmasinhaughton@gmail.com