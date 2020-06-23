Haughton High auditorium comes down

Demolition to bring new classroom wing

The old Haughton High School auditorium is now coming down making a way for extensive renovations and additions for future Bucs. On Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. crews started demolition of the old building.

District 1 Bossier Parish School Board member and Haughton High School alumni, Billie Jo Brotherton, says seeing the old auditorium building come down at her old high school brings back memories. But says it is time.

“This has been a long time coming. Years ago I would have been really sad because there are a lot of memories here. But it’s time,” said Brotherton. “We can’t even use this building anymore. It’s just not feasible. It’s not big enough to hold any of the students. This building is over 70 years old. We’re going to get a beautiful building to replace it so that we will be able to handle our enrollment. Our enrollment just keeps going up.”

A two-story classroom wing and new administration building will be constructed and more student/faculty parking added to accommodate the growing student enrollment at Haughton High.

Construction of the 30-classroom wing will follow demolition of the school auditorium, which opened circa 1951 and outgrew its capacity long ago due to rapid growth.

The $9.6 million project is being funded through proceeds from a 2012 bond referendum.