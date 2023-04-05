Haughton High School SROs and Administration investigate false rumors circulating on Social Media

The SROs and Administration at Haughton High School launched an investigation into false rumors of a possible shooting on campus after the rumors began circulating on campus and on some social media platforms. After a thorough investigation, there was no evidence to suggest that the rumors were true or could be substantiated in any way. At no time were any students, teachers, or staff in any danger during school hours at Haughton High School.



“We take every threat or rumor of a threat very seriously when it comes to school shootings and we will investigate every threat or rumor as thoroughly as possible to ensure the safety of Bossier Parish students, teachers, and staff at every school”, said Sheriff Whittington.



If you have any information concerning these rumors, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)965-2203.