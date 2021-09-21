Haughton Man Arrested and Charged with Pornography Involving Juveniles

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives in a joint investigation with detectives from Bossier City Police department have arrested Haughton man on 18 felony counts of sex crimes involving juveniles.

David C. McCart, 38, of the 80th block of Hollis Way in Haughton, was arrested by BSO detectives after they obtained a search warrant for his residence. Once there, detectives found evidence that McCart was in possession of and produced child pornography and molestation.

McCart was arrested and charged on:

(8) Counts of Manufacturing Child Pornography

(6) Counts of Pornography involving a Juvenile

(1) Count of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

(1) Count of First degree Rape

(1) Molestation of a Juvenile

(1) Second degree Rape

He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and has a current bond of $975,000. This investigation is ongoing and more are expected. Anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203