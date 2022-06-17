Haughton Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Haughton man for having illegal

sexual contact with juveniles.



Garry Scott Mathis, 62, of the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Haughton, was arrested on

Wednesday, June 15, for indecent behavior with a juvenile for more than five years. During the

investigation, detectives were to able to determine that Mathis molested another juvenile in 2002.



Mathis has been charged with one count of Molestation of a Juvenile and one count of Indecent

Behavior with a Juvenile.



He is currently booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $400,000 bond. This

matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue their

aggressive investigations into child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s

Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding

this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-

2203.