Haughton man arrested for inappropriate sexual relations with juveniles

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Haughton man is behind bars for having inappropriate sexual relations with pre-teen and teenage juveniles over the past few years.

​Saunders L. King, Jr., 45, of the 9000 block of Watchwood Drive in Haughton, was arrested Sept. 9 by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with 1st Degree Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile, Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Felony Carnal Knowledge.

​Detectives began their investigation in early August into allegations of King having sexual relations with a teenage juvenile in Bossier Parish back in late 2018. In this case, King used social media to make contact with the victim. That investigation led to another case in which King was investigated for having sexual relations with another juvenile, this time a pre-teen juvenile back in 2016, which continued multiple times over the years as the youth became a teenager.

​Bossier detectives obtained warrants for King’s arrest, and he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force Monday afternoon. He was questioned and then transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where he faces a $525,000 bond.

“These types of child predator cases are sickening,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We know it’s difficult for young people to come forward and share their stories, but it allows our investigators to hold these predators accountable.

“I have a message for young people: If you have been a victim of sexual assault by another person, please tell your parents, your pastor or priest, your school resource officer…please tell someone with whom you can confide.

“I also have a message for would-be sexual predators: DO NOT go down the despicable path of engaging in sexual relations with children.

Otherwise, your actions will be investigated by an incredible team of detectives with the latest electronic forensics. You will be caught, you will be arrested, and you will go to prison so you will not be able to harm children again.”

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:

​ Saunders L. King, Jr.