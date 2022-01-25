Haughton Man Arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a local man for sex crimes

involving a juvenile.



Jacob A. Mills, 40, of the 5700 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton, was arrested on Jan. 24, on an

active warrant that was executed while he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.



Mills was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with three felonies that

involve sex crimes with a juvenile. Mills is charged with one count of Second Degree Rape, one count of

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. Detectives say these crimes were

committed over a four-year period, and Mills may be charged with more crimes after a thorough forensic

examination of his cellphone.



Mills is booked into the Bossier Max with a bond set at $650,000. This investigation is ongoing and

anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office at (318) 965-2203.