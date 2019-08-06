Haughton man arrested for obscenity

From the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Haughton man Monday evening for acts of obscenity in a south Bossier residence in July.

Wallace R. Chitman, 54, of the 300 block of Chitman Road, was charged with two counts of Obscenity after he exposed himself and engaged in lewd acts in the driveway of a residence on Jamerson Road in the morning daylight hours of July 11 and again July 12, in plain view of the residents and neighbors.

Detectives soon obtained an arrest warrant for Chitman, and a Bossier patrol deputy made contact with him Monday afternoon and made the arrest on the warrant charges.

He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $70,000 bond.

Photo Courtesy of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wallace Chitman