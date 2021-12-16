Haughton Man Arrested for Possession Child Pornography

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a local man for downloading and possessing child pornography.



Michael James Nichols, 35, of the 100 block of Pine Creek Lane in Haughton was arrested on Dec. 15 on charges related to possessing child pornography. On Dec. 14, a search warrant was obtained by investigative techniques on the residence that Nichols shared with another family member. Upon execution of said search warrant, detectives discovered that Nichols had downloaded sexual images of prepubescent and younger children onto his computer.



Nichols was arrested and charged with 30 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images. Detectives say after being read his rights and during an interview, Nichols admitted to downloading and possessing the images found on his computer. Nichols was transported and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Bond has not been set on this case.

Detectives also found a marijuana plant growing inside the residence. The other resident of the home was arrested on a summons and charged with one count of Cultivating of Schedule I Drugs, Marijuana.



Detectives are continuing their investigation into Nichols and more charges are expected after a digital forensic investigation of all of his electronic devices found during the search of his home. Sheriff Whittington encourages anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sexual crime involving any other person to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.