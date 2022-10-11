Haughton Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography is facing more charges.

UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL CHARGES

According to Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives, a Haughton man who was arrested on

October 4, 2022, for Possession of Pornography involving Juveniles is facing more charges.



Adrian Drew Cunningham, 43, now faces forty-six more counts of Possession of

Pornography involving Juveniles, one count of Molestation of a Juvenile, and one count of

Obstruction of Justice from his arrest.



Cunningham’s bond for the additional charges is set at $410,00.00. He is currently booked

into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

Haughton Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for possessing child

pornography.



Adrian Cunningham, 43, of Haughton, was arrested after detectives received a tip leading

to an investigation that he was in possession of child pornography. During their

investigation detectives recovered images of prepubescent juveniles as young as two years

old.

After being read his rights, Cunningham confessed that the images belonged to him.

Cunningham was booked into the Bossier-Max Facility on nine counts of Pornography

Involving Juveniles. His bond is set at $90,000.00.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue

to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against

Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest

technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other

crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.