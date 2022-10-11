Haughton Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography is facing more charges.

UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL CHARGES
According to Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives, a Haughton man who was arrested on
October 4, 2022, for Possession of Pornography involving Juveniles is facing more charges.
Adrian Drew Cunningham, 43, now faces forty-six more counts of Possession of
Pornography involving Juveniles, one count of Molestation of a Juvenile, and one count of
Obstruction of Justice from his arrest.
Cunningham’s bond for the additional charges is set at $410,00.00. He is currently booked
into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.
Haughton Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for possessing child
pornography.
Adrian Cunningham, 43, of Haughton, was arrested after detectives received a tip leading
to an investigation that he was in possession of child pornography. During their
investigation detectives recovered images of prepubescent juveniles as young as two years
old.
After being read his rights, Cunningham confessed that the images belonged to him.
Cunningham was booked into the Bossier-Max Facility on nine counts of Pornography
Involving Juveniles. His bond is set at $90,000.00.
This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue
to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against
Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest
technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other
crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.