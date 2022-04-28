Haughton Man Arrested for Rape of a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for rape and he now sits in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.



David Paul Valeton, 70, of the 200 block of Chimney Lane in Haughton, was arrested on April 27 after a seven-month-long investigation of the rape involving a juvenile.



During their investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for two different locations where they recovered evidence at one of the locations linking Valeton to the rape. Valeton was arrested and charged with First Degree Rape, Involving a Juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond of $950,000.00.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue their aggressive investigations into child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.