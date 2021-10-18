Haughton Man Arrested for Sexual Battery

Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies arrested a Haughton man for indecent behavior with juveniles.



Gary Robinson, of the 2600 block of Horachek Road, in Haughton, was arrested on Oct. 7, after an investigation into an incident that occurred at a Benton home. Investigators charged Robison with one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and he was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.



After further investigation, on Oct. 15, detectives added two additional charges of Sexual Battery to Robinson for inappropriately touching a minor child (under the age of 17) at that home.



Robison is still booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond of $210,000.