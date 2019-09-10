Haughton man cited for recreational fishing violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Haughton man for alleged recreational fishing violations on Sept. 1 in Bossier Parish.

Agents cited Clint A. Smith, 23, for taking over the limit of black bass, angling without a resident fishing license, violating Wildlife Management Area (WMA) rules for no self-clearing permit and for having oversized All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) tires on a WMA.

Agents were on patrol on the Bodcau WMA when they found Smith in possession of 13 black bass without a fishing license. The limit for this area is 10 black bass per licensed fishermen per day.

Possessing over the limit of black bass, having oversized ATV tires on a WMA and no self clearing permit on a WMA each carry a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. Angling without a resident fishing license brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.