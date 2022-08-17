Haughton Man Convicted of Possessing a Firearm While in the United States Illegally

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

Evaristo Contreras-Silva, 49, of Haughton, Louisiana, has been found guilty by a jury in

United States District Court in Shreveport of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. The

jury returned the guilty verdict yesterday afternoon. United States District Judge Elizabeth E.

Foote presided over the two-day trial.

Contreras-Silva was indicted on March 9, 2022 for illegally possessing a firearm while

residing illegally in the United States. The facts at trial established that Contreras-Silva, a

citizen of Mexico, entered the United States on a date unknown, but the Bossier Parish

Sheriff’s Office encountered him in Haughton, Louisiana in February 2022 when it arrested

Contreras-Silva for domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Office notified the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,

Firearms, and Explosives that it had arrested Contreras-Silva and that it believed he had a

firearm in his truck. After that, federal agents searched Contreras-Silva’s truck and residence,

discovering a loaded 9mm pistol and multiple rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Contreras-Silva faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to

$250,000. Sentencing has been set for December 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and

Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement,

and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leon

H. Whitten and William Gaskins.