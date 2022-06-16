Haughton Man Killed in Bossier Parish Crash, Speed Suspected Factor

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, just after 5:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 157, just south of LA Hwy 528. This crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Geoffrey Davis.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Challenger, driven by Davis, was traveling north on LA Hwy 157 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Davis exited the roadway and struck several trees.

Davis was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Davis’ restraint use is unknown due to the extent of vehicle damage.

At this time, it is unknown if impairment is a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes, resulting in 18 deaths.