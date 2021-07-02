Haughton Man Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected Factor

On July 1, 2021, just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 49, north of Louisiana Highway 175. The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Samuel Rodriguez. Impairment is suspected to be a factor.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge pickup, driven by Rodriquez, was traveling northbound on Interstate 49. At the same time, a 2020 Ford pickup, driven by 62-year-old William Liker, of Shreveport, and a 2009 Mack Truck, driven by 37-year-old Kenneth Moore, of Bossier City, were traveling ahead of Rodriquez. For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez struck the rear of Liker’s pickup. This impact forced Liker’s vehicle into the rear of Moore’s trailer. Then, Rodriguez’s vehicle exited the roadway.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Liker was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists to make good decisions, such as buckling your seat belt, obeying all posted speed limits, and avoiding all distractions while driving. In addition, motorists must also be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 deaths.