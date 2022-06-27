Haughton man pleads guilty to child sex charge

A Haughton man accused of a sexual assault on a child pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday, June 27, 2022, just before his trial was to start.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, charged with first-degree rape, pleaded guilty responsively to second-degree rape in District Judge Chris Victory’s court.

Gonzalez was accused of sexually assaulting a then-7-year-old victim April 27, 2020. The victim’s mother walked in to see the victim pulling her pants up and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the child. The victim disclosed that Gonzalez would make her play “truth or dare” and tried to engage in sexual intercourse with her multiple times. Gonzalez confessed to licking the girl’s breasts, attempting to anally penetrate her and other inappropriate things since the child was a toddler.

Gonzalez will return to Judge Victory’s cour for sentencing July 20, 2022. Second-degree rape carries a sentence of at least five and uo to 40 years in prison, with at least two years served without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Gonzalez was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Treneisha Hill. He was defended by Stephen Glassell.