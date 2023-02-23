Haughton Millage

Town of Haughton officials will be asking the public for passage of a 14.46 mills

property tax dedicated to funding much needed improvements for public safety

departments in one of the fastest growing municipalities in the state.

Date set for the election is March 25.



If passed, the millage would raise about $413, 931 annually for a period of 15

years, beginning in 2023 and ending in 2037. A division of the millage income

would give 7.36 mills to the Haughton Fire Department and 7.1 mills to the

Haughton Police Department.



Income from its share of the millage would be used by the fire department to

replace three fire engines, four all-purpose quick response apparatus, self-

contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and bunker gear.



Also on the list is radio equipment, firefighting equipment, hydraulic cutting tools

(Jaws of Life), training props, and station and equipment repairs.



Town officials said Haughton is the seventh fastest growing municipality in

Louisiana, boasting a growth rate of 31.4 percent based on 2020 census data.

“With this growth, our demands for public safety have followed suit,” said Fire

Chief Jimmy Holland of the Haughton Fire Department. “Haughton Fire has seen a

43 percent increase in call volume over the last 10 years.”



Haughton currently has no property taxes dedicated to either its police or fire

departments. Holland said a 15-year needs assessment was conducted to project an

equipment replacement schedule.



“This would be done over 15 years. We would not be purchasing all the needed

equipment today.” Holland said. “The safety of our personnel and our community

is our top priority.”



Haughton Chief of Police Todd Gibson said the millage is paramount for providing

equipment needs including software that will help the department monitor web-

based crimes and arrest those who are preying on children.



“We are seeing more web-based crimes, especially against our children via cell

phones and social media,” Gibson said. “The ability to purchase Cellebrite

software will help us monitor and arrest sex offenders who prey on our kids.”

Millage funds will help the department replace at least two police cars per year

along with other equipment that ensures the safety and productivity of Haughton’s

officers, Gibson said.



“Replacing bullet-proof vests as well as laptops help keep our officers safe and

allow them to work on the streets rather than having to come to the station to

prepare reports,” he said. “Our portable radios need to be replaced. Some are very

old and cost us money in maintenance repairs.”



Gibson said technology has advanced past much of the department’s camera

equipment, which plays a key role in preventing and solving crime. More crime

cameras in the town limits will help track individuals and vehicles used in

committing crimes, and in-car and body camera are outdated, he said.



“This millage would help us keep up-to-date equipment and technology that would

make it better for our officers to serve our communities,” Gibson said.

Below is the verbiage for the proposed tax.





PROPOSITION

(TAX PROPOSAL)

Shall the municipality of Haughton, LA of the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana

(the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of fourteen and

forty-six hundredths (14.46) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District

(an estimated $413,931.96 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from

the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning

with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2037, of which seven and thirty six

hundredths (7.36) mills would be allocated to the Haughton Fire Department and

seven and one tenths (7.1) mills to the Haughton Police Department, for the

purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating public

safety protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment,

including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide

public safety protection and medical service in the District, and all purposes

incidental thereto.