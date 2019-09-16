Haughton park to see work start on trail and pavilions

Haughton residents will soon have a walking trail and pavilions at Joe Delaney Memorial Park.

The long anticipated walking trail at Joe Delaney Memorial Park is currently under construction, with an anticipated completion in early October.

“We expect the walking trail to be completed before National Night out, which is on October 1st,” said Jimmy Holland, Haughton fire chief and Town of Haughton Parks and Recreation Committee member.

The walking trail will span across the entire park, incorporate a veterans therapy garden for disabled veterans, and accommodate wheel chair accessibility.

Holland also says construction of three pavilions should take place immediately after the walking trail is finished.

“The pavilions should be completed shortly after the trail is completed. I would say mid to late October,” Holland said. “They will be located sporadically throughout the park and look similar to the one at Tall Timbers park.”

Other future projects for the park include expansion of and new asphalt for the parking lot.

“We have been lucky enough to have the support from not only the Town of Haughton, but the State of Louisiana and the Bossier Parish Police Jury,” Holland said. “The police jury has been a huge help with this project. I can almost certainly say there is no way that this park would be where it is a now without the police jury’s help, including Bob Brotherton and Butch Ford.”

The funding that secured the start of the project is from a June 2017 Land and Water Conservation Fund Program matching grant totaling $250,000.

“I am pleased that the walking trail and pavilions are being built at the park. The walking trail will be a great way for the citizens to exercise and the pavilions will provide much needed shade for those trying to enjoy the park in the hot summer months. I look forward to seeing everyone enjoy it once it’s complete,” said Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks.

The Joe Delaney Memorial Park was dedicated Oct. 29, 2016. Delaney, a two-sport All-American at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and a Pro Bowl running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, died June 29, 1983 while trying to save three children from drowning in a pond near Monroe.