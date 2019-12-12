Haughton prepares for Christmas festival

Haughton organizers are gearing up for an all-day hometown Christmas celebration.

The 3rd Annual Christmas in Haughton Festival will be this Saturday at Joe Delaney Memorial Park in Haughton.

“My personal favorite thing about the parade and festival is that it pulls our community together so that many families are together at once. I am expecting nothing but amazing floats, great holiday spirit and lots of great memories,” said Event Coordinator of Christmas in Haughton Tarrah Dobbins.

Starting at 10 a.m., the parade will go through the Town of Haughton, across the rail road tracks and back around to First Baptist Church of Haughton

Joe Delaney Memorial Park will host a portion of the Christmas in Haughton festival. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“My hope for the parade is that everyone enjoys their experience and has an amazing time,” Dobbins said.

According to Dobbins, last year the number of floats was maxed out. This year’s parade will reach that benchmark again.

“Every year that we have held the parade, we have maxed out on float entries,” said Dobbins.

Spectators can also expect to see more local Haughton businesses take part in events.

“More of our local businesses are new with floats this year,” Dobbins said. “It’s nice because we have local businesses wanting to support their local area.”

She said there are also a slew of things that have to get done behind the scenes in order to make the parade a reality.

“A lot of hard work and planning go into making a parade. It’s not just ordering your supplies,” Dobbins said. “You have to get everything decorated, make sure there are plenty of seats for everyone, that the floats have plenty of throws. Then you need space on all the floats for all the throws and people.”

After the parade, from around noon until 4 p.m., 50 vendors will sell a variety of goods at Joe Delaney Memorial Park. There will also be food trucks, music and a kids zone.

A returning vendor to the Christmas in Haughton festival is Owner of Southern Chaos Boutique, Courtney Stewart.

As a vendor, she has been preparing for months to get ready to serve her customers.

“I start planning months in advance — start getting inventory ready, letting my customers know,” Stewart said. “I’m glad to be a part of something like this. It’s always fun.”

Dobbins is grateful to the Haughton Police Department, Haughton Fire Department, Haughton Town Council and the many volunteers for their assistance in making the festival happen.

“I am so very grateful to everyone who has made the Haughton Christmas Festival a success every single year,” said Dobbins.