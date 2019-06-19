Haughton student to take part in national youth leadership STEM forum

This summer, Karrington Frazier, from Haughton, will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Houston, Texas.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Karrington was nominated by her principal at Princeton Elementary School. Karrington participates on her school’s robotics team, 4 –H and was a candidate for student of the year. She is also passionate about sports including basketball and volleyball. Karrington serves at her church Celebration Church in Shreveport where she enjoys helping with preschool children.

With dreams of attending Stanford University and becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, Karrington is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Karrington to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.