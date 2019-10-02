Haughton subdivision showcases safety equipment for National Night Out

A local subdivision debuted the installation of a security system just in time for National Night Out Tuesday.

All across Bossier Parish Oct. 1, families, police, sheriff deputies, first responders and city officials spent Tuesday evening in neighborhoods and parks to celebrate National Night Out to help build trust between law enforcement and the public while having fun. In Bossier Parish alone, 23 neighborhoods hosted block parties for the special national event.

In the spirit of the event, Forest Hills subdivision in Haughton showcased newly installed license plate reader camera equipment.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington shared his thoughts on the importance of neighborhoods having the security cameras.

“We are safe here in Bossier Parish, but there are certain things you need to do to prepare yourself. Number one is to be vigilant. Second is to know your neighbors. And, third is technology,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Surveillance cameras for neighborhoods, it’s too good not to have. If there is a crime, we can pull it up, we can see who has been in or out of here, and what’s going on. It’s not going to stop them all, but it will help to reduce crime.”

Forest Hill subdivision resident, Chris Turner, says having the security cameras are a tool to help law enforcement rapidly solve a crime that might occur.

“If there is a house burglary, car burglary, or any other crime that occurs out here, it gives law enforcement another viable tool to use to help rapidly solve that crime,” Turner said. “With my career background, this is a valuable tool that we really needed. As a homeowner, it’s also going to help increase our property values.”

Turner is a law enforcement officer, and the one who originally provided information to other residents in the subdivision and their homeowners association about installing security cameras

Forest Hills subdivision in Haughton celebrates National Night Out 2019. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Another Forest Hill subdivision resident, Shawn Howell, says having the cameras will benefit him and his neighbors.

“I love that we have the security cameras installed now and they functional. It’s going to do a lot of good, said Howell.

Sheriff Whittington also says that even though subdivisions are installing security cameras, all residents should still practice the Look, Observe, Call (L.O.C.) campaign procedure.

“As much as subdivisions are doing with cameras, we need the people to help us. Please, I am asking for you to remember the steps of the L.O.C. campaign — Look, Observe, Call. If you see something suspicious, call us, it’s our job,” he said.

Last year the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department teamed up and created the L.O.C. campaign.

The campaign is designed to push people to start locking their car doors, as well as observe their surroundings and make sure people call the police if they see something suspicious in their neighborhood.

If you would like to have a Deputy speak with your neighborhood watch group and or Homeowners’ Association about neighborhood surveillance cameras, please call (318) 965-3142 and ask to speak to a crime prevention officer.