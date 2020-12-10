Haughton volleyball standout Keith a recipient of Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Foundation Community Service Scholarship

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Community and Media Relations

The Independence Bowl Foundation and Willis-Knighton Health System are awarding scholarships to two graduating seniors from both Bossier and Caddo Parishes for the 15th-consecutive year, and the 2020 recipients of the Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Foundation Community Service Scholarship are Jaycie Keith of Haughton High School and Molly McNulty of C.E. Byrd High School.

A program in its 15th year, Willis-Knighton Health System and the Independence Bowl Foundation partner to present a $2,500 scholarship each to graduating seniors from Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The scholarship is awarded based not only on academic success but also on a commitment to improving their community through service. The two recipients will be honored at the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 26 at 6 p.m..

Keith, representing Bossier Parish Schools, excels in the classroom – sporting a 4.16 GPA. She has been on the A Honor Roll for all four years at Haughton High School, was in the National Junior Honor Society in ninth grade and the National Honor Society in her junior and senior years.

Not only does she excel in the classroom, but she also excels in sports. Jaycie has been a member of the varsity volleyball team the past two years and the varsity cheer squad the past three years, and she is the captain of varsity cheer this year. She is also on the TC Elite Volleyball team. Keith is also a member of the First Baptist Haughton Youth and First Baptist Haughton Bible School.

Jaycie is also very involved in giving back to her local community – especially local youth. Her most prominent community service came in the form of supervising and teaching youth at the Red River Revel and Elementary Cheer Clinic. Jaycie also is helping combat homelessness in the Shreveport-Bossier area – working with the Renesting Project and by donating and delivering canned goods, through Christmas the Buccaneer Way.

Molly McNulty is a top-notch student – carrying a 4.0 unweighted and weighted GPA, but her greatest accomplishments have come out of the classroom. As a junior and senior, Molly has accumulated over 1,400 community service hours.

Her most prominent role has been as a member of the Youth Advocacy Team the past two years – acting as the North Regional Director, Homelessness Committee Vice-Chair, Membership Committee member, Project Lead and Educational Committee member.

Among the number of organizations and initiatives Molly has served, she has played a great role in assisting the local community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has worked over 200 hours with local nursing homes – distributing handmade cards to five different nursing homes during quarantine. She recruited students from clubs at C.E. Byrd, Captain Shreve High School and Caddo Magnet High School to help distribute 1,450 cards in time for Mother’s Day.

Among the number of honors McNulty has received, she was named an AP Scholar with Distinction and received the AP Capstone Diploma. In 11th grade, Molly helped pass Senate Bill 42, Bill 676 and House Resolution 64.

She has also been a part of a great number of groups and organizations over the past few years. Among others, she has been a part of the COVID-19 Supply Drive, Northwest Louisiana Teen Mental Health Wellness Summit, Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, Project Celebration Youth Advisory Board and Bayou North Area Health Education Programs.

Due to state and local COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium is currently capped at 25 percent capacity, and fans will be seated in pods to adhere to social distancing regulations and guidelines.

A limited number of end zone bench and sideline bench tickets are available. End zone bench seats are $30 per ticket, while sideline bench seats are $45 apiece. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL, or they can be purchased online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/.

Parking is also available for pre-purchase for the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl by calling the Bowl office or online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/parking/. Blue Lot parking is $10 if purchased prior to game day – a $5 discount from game day, and Silver and Brown Lot parking are $25. For RV Parking options or a tailgating spot in the White Lot, call the State Fair of Louisiana office at 318.635.1361

The 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated to feature Army West Point against a representative of the Pac-12 Conference. Army accepted their invitation to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 24 – securing the first bowl berth of Bowl Season. The Black Knights currently sport a 6-2 record on the season. The Pac-12 began play on a shortened season on Saturday, November 7. Army’s opponent will be announced at a later date.

— Featured photo of Jaycie Keith courtesy of Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl