Haughton’s Jase White named to Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team

Bassmaster Press Release

Haughton senior Jase White has been named to the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

White is one of 12 of the top high school anglers in the country who were named to the team.

“For nine years, the Bassmaster High School All-American program has identified and honored some of the most accomplished student anglers in the country,” said Chase Anderson, B.A.S.S. CEO. “We’ve seen past members go on to decorated college fishing careers, compete in the Bassmaster Opens EQs and iconic Bassmaster Classic and begin promising careers in the fishing industry.

“This group of 12 outstanding All-Americans is equally as talented and poised to do amazing things. We appreciate Academy Sports + Outdoors for partnering with B.A.S.S. to recognize these anglers’ fishing skills and commitment to academics, conservation and community service.”

Over 300 applications nominating students in grades 10-12 were submitted from 33 states across the nation. Of these, 52 students were chosen as Bassmaster All-State anglers.

After considering tournament resumes, conservation efforts, community service activities and recommendations from school officials and coaches, a panel of judges consisting of representatives from the sportfishing industry, media and conservation groups further narrowed the field to the Top 12 high school anglers in the country.

“Congratulations! This goes to show your efforts on and off the water do not go unnoticed,” said Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. Nation tournament manager — College, High School and Junior, to the student anglers. “I’m super-proud of you all and look forward to sharing this special moment with you. Be sure to chase all of your dreams, because they do not chase you back.”

The 2023 All-American team has been invited to participate in an exclusive Bassmaster High School All-American Tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River scheduled for June 1-4 in Orange, Texas. Each All-American angler will be paired with an Elite Series pro for the one-day derby to be held on a nearby fishery.

Jase White, a senior at Haughton High School, collected a notable six wins over the course of the 2022 season, as well as seven Top 5 finishes and six Top 20 finishes.

He is a four-time TBF/MLF High School National Championship qualifier, as well as a back-to-back North Louisiana High School Fishing League Angler of the Year and the 2022 Youth Fishing Challenge Angler of the Year.

During the 2022 season, he finished in the Top 10 in points for both the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation West Region and North Region.

Describing White as hardworking and well-rounded, Tammy Hall, a math teacher at Haughton High School, said, “Jase goes above and beyond any expectations for himself while exhibiting the most positive attitude. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to rise to any challenge he must face.”

White participates in multiple activities and clubs that contribute to his community, including mentoring troubled students, serving as a member in the Random Acts of Kindness Club and as president of the Haughton High School National Honor Society.

He does all of this while maintaining a 4.27 GPA and taking AP and dual enrollment classes.

White was selected to represent Haughton High School at Boys State the summer leading into his senior year and was selected as the 2023 Haughton High School Student of the Year out of a class of over 250 students.

He has received additional awards for integrity and excellence, including the Masonic Lodge Honesty & Integrity Award and the Bossier Parish School Board Award of Excellence.

White was offered both an academic and fishing scholarship from Drury University and plans to begin attending in the fall.

The other 11 members of the team areTriton Graham of Citronelle, Ala., Evan Newell of Lakeland, Fla., Peyton Dunn of Fitzgerald, Ga., Hunter Petrovic of Minooka, Ill., Braci Ault of Brookston, Ind., Nicholas DellaPorta of Pequannock, N.J., BJ Collins of Robbinsville, N.C., Kaleb Butts of Anderson, S.C., Luke McGuffin of Iva, S.C., Easton Drennon of Lebanon, Tenn. and Jacob Longlois of Orange, Texas.

— Featured photo courtesy of Bassmaster