Haughton’s Jason Scott to be inducted into the Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

Haughton’s Jason Scott to be inducted into the Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall...

Press Release



Jason Scott of Haughton will be in inducted into the Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Sept.

10 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma Coty.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected with this class” said Scott, a Navy veteran. “This group includes so many great people that made military rodeo such a success. I really appreciate what they’ve done for our sport.”

Scott is being inducted in the Bull Riding category.

Scott enlisted in the Navy in 1992 after graduating from Parkway, where he played several sports but excelled in distance running in track.

After boot camp at Naval Training Center in San Diego and technical school at ASWB in San Diego, he was assigned to the USS Vandergrift as a sonar technician.

Scott was introduced to rodeo in 1995 at the Misner Ranch in Riverside, Calif., by some friends.

When someone told him about a military rodeo coming up in San Diego, he joined the MRCA and was off on a two-year whirlwind of winning military rodeos.

He won events in Sacramento and Kernville, Calif., in 1995 to qualify for his first WFR. He then dominated at the WFR to win the Finals Average and 1995 World Champion Bull Rider title.

In 1996, Scott added Bareback and Saddle Bronc riding to his repertoire to chase the All-Around title. He topped all but one bull during the season and won rodeos in Anaheim, Calif., 29 Palms, Calif., Indio, Calif. and Clovis, N.M.

During this hot streak, while his ship was stopped in Alaska, he entered and won a local rodeo in Kodiak.

Scott again won the WFR Average in the Bull Riding along with the 1996 World Champion Bull Rider title and 1996 World Champion All Around Cowboy title.

Scott separated from the USN in 1996 and returned to Louisiana where he worked for a large western store for many years while also competing in PRCA, IPRA, LRCA and UPRA rodeos. He also competed on the Super Bull International Tour in Mexico where he won multiple events.

Scott has also worked as a judge for MRCA rodeos in recent years.

The Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, founded in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. The Hall of Fame’s mission is to honor significant achievements or contributions by individuals in the sport of military rodeo. Inductees must have been a member of the United States Armed Forces as active duty, retired, active/inactive reserve or Guard component and competed in military rodeos; or civilians who have made significant contributions supporting military rodeos.

