Haunted House will open to the public in Bossier for Halloween

NecroManor Haunted House opens its doors and haunted halls once again to all those brave enough to enter! For our 8th season we have gone back to the roots of Halloween. This year’s Haunt is the “Kult of Halloween!”

Just what is this Kult? Well you will have to experience that for yourself!



Lots of surprises and new scares are lurking around every corner… waiting just for you.



We have also expanded upon our concept for the 10:00pm show; darker, scarier, and not for the kiddies or feint of heart!

We’ll be opening with a new price to reflect the times. We’ve all been through a lot in the past year and more, lots of changes for everyone. We at NecroManor Haunted House have decided to lower our prices to $10.00 this season to help out our patrons.

“We’re appreciative to all of our fans for their continued support and hope to scare you all very soon!” said Douglas Cobb, owner and operator of NecroManor Haunted House, Mad Cow Masks, and Olive St. Oddities.

Our opening night will be Friday, October 1st from 6:00pm – 12:00am and we’ll be open every Friday – Sunday for the month of October. We are located at the Louisiana Boardwalk at 505 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City La 71111 beneath the Texas St. Bridge.