Have a Safe and Happy Halloween!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this Halloween requires some additional safety measures for

both kids and adults.



If you may have COVID-19 or if you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you

should not participate in in-person Halloween activities and should not give out candy to trickor-treaters.



Follow safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

o Wear a mask or face covering

o Maintain six feet of distance

o Avoid touching your face

o Wash your hands

o Avoid gatherings



Residents who decide not to participate in trick-or-treating should consider turning off any

outside lights during trick-or-treating hours. Trick-or-treaters should use that as a signal to not

approach that house.



The Bossier City Police Department wants children and parents to also keep the usual safety

measures in mind if they decide to participate in trick-or-treating on Halloween night this Saturday,

October 31, 2020. Police Chief Shane McWilliams urges motorists to be particularly watchful of trickor-treaters that evening as they go door-to-door throughout neighborhoods. The police department also

asks parents to end trick-or-treating activities by 8 p.m. as a courtesy to residents.



Never allow children to trick-or-treat without responsible adult supervision.

Keep costumes simple. Avoid costumes that may block vision or cause children to trip and fall.

Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.

Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.

Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.

Don’t allow children to eat treats until a responsible grownup examines them.

Call police if any suspicious activity occurs.

Residents are urged to use only manufactured, sealed candy if giving away treats.