Have you seen this cow?

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a missing cow here in the parish.

A Black Angus cow with a yellow ear tag number four went missing or stolen from the 1500 block of Caplis Sligo Rd. between the dates of August 26 and September 25, 2019.

Livestock Brand Commission is also involved in this investigation. Authorities are asking if the cow should have wandered into a neighboring pasture or anyone with information regarding the theft of this cow please contact Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 or call the Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or Louisiana Department of Agriculture Crime Stoppers at 800-558-9741.