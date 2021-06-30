Haynesville Man Killed in Bienville Parish Crash

Bienville Parish – On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, just before 3:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-20, just east of LA Hwy 154. The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Milton Mosby.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by 32-year-old Francisco Calvillo of Waxahachie, TX, was traveling on I-20 eastbound. For reasons still under investigation, Calvillo struck an eastbound 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by 71-year-old Milton Mosby, in the rear. After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest, in a ditch.

Mosby, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Calvillo was restrained and was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at https://www.nhtsa.gov

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 deaths.