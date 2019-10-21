Hazardous waste spilled over 8-mile stretch into Bossier

A tractor-trailer hauling a piece of oil field equipment leaked hazardous material last week over an approximate 8-mile stretch roadway stretching from northbound I-49, onto La. Hwy. 2 and continuing to just east of La. Hwy. 3.

The spill of hazardous materials on La. Hwy. 2. (Courtesy photo)

Officers from the parish police jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU), responding to a request from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, stopped the vehicle. State DOTD crews were called to the scene and applied sand to the areas of spill.

Officials said the substance, which reportedly leaked through a faulty valve on a unit known as a “gas buster,” was identified as oil-based mud. Citations were issued to the driver of the rig.

Agencies involved in the incident included Bossier Parish’s CVEU, Caddo and Bossier Sheriff’s Offices, DOTD, the Louisiana State Police, the state Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness