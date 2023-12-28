Health Center at Live Oak Among Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024

Health Center at Live Oak has been recognized as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024 in a list compiled by

Newsweek magazine, in collaboration with Statista Inc., a global marketing research and consumer data company.



Health Center at Live Oak, part of The Oaks of Louisiana senior living community, is the only nursing home in North

Louisiana with more than 150 beds to make the list. It offers long-term residential care and short-term rehabilitation.



“This recognition by Newsweek is indeed an honor,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health

System, which operates The Oaks of Louisiana. “The staff at Live Oak go above and beyond to keep residents safe,

happy and healthy. We are proud Newsweek has recognized their achievements and named Health Center at Live Oak

one of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024.



Randall Myers, Health Center administrator, added: “To be acknowledged for providing the highest quality healthcare

services is a testament of the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are proud of the compassionate, person-

centered care we provide to all those who choose Health Center at Live Oak for skilled nursing or rehabilitation. We

believe our personalized care, social, recreational and therapeutic services are what set us apart.”



The ranking of America’s Best in State Nursing Homes 2024 lists the best nursing homes in 25 states with the highest

number of facilities according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The evaluation was based on five

factors: CMS performance data according to health inspections, quality measures and staffing; peer recommendations;

COVID-19 management; accreditations; and resident satisfaction.



For more information on Newsweek’s America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2024, visit America’s Best Nursing Homes

2024 150+ Beds (newsweek.com)