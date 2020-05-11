HealthCARE Express offers new “Pay It Forward Scholarship” sweepstakes to graduating high school seniors

What is something you wish you would have known when you were younger and moving from one grade to the next? Do you have any helpful knowledge you want to pass on to younger students? Here’s your chance!



With the “Pay It Forward Scholarship” Sweepstakes by HealthCARE Express, graduating high school seniors are asked to give their best advice to younger graduating students. There are three categories available for submission: advice for graduating kindergarteners, advice for graduating fifth-graders, and advice for graduating eighth-graders. The winner of each category will receive a scholarship of $500 to help them prepare for college or vocational school.



To enter, graduates must go to (link) to submit their entry. Entries can take any form, it doesn’t have to be an essay (but it can be if you want)! Entries can either be a video or a written piece (like a poem or short essay), as long as it somehow relays advice to the students in your submission category. The deadline for submission is June 8, 2020. After the submission period ends, judges at HealthCARE Express will review the entries and select the top five pieces in each category. Then, the submissions will be posted to the HealthCARE Express community Facebook pages. From there, the submissions will be available for voting by the community for a week. The entry with the most votes in each category will be declared the winner.



This scholarship is available to graduating seniors in communities where HealthCARE Express clinics are located. Only one entry is allowed per person. For more rules and information visit: http://payitforward.gohce.com

