HealthCARE Express Presents: Holiday Movie Night Under the Stars!

Grab your lawn chairs, cozy blankets, and an unwrapped toy donation for a Holiday Movie Night Under the Stars after Rockets on the Red! HealthCARE Express invites the Shreveport community to watch “Elf” on the outdoor big screen at The Shreveport River Front on November 27th. (601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport LA 71101.)

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

The movie will begin at 6:15 pm, is free to the public, and moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights. Toy donations will be accepted for Just Be Clause.