A Keithville woman whose death was due, in part, to intense heat and high humidity has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Tina Perritt, 62, was found by concerned relatives around 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity.

Investigation continues into the death, due to chronic decedent health issues that, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.