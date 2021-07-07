Heather Bays Receives Specialized Physical Therapy Certification

Heather Bays, DPT, physical therapist at WK Bossier Health Center, has earned the designation of cardiovascular pulmonary clinical specialist from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists (ABPTS) of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). She is one of only two physical therapists in the state with this certification and one of only 378 certified through the board.



Physical therapists with the cardiovascular and pulmonary clinical specialist designation work with patients with cardiac and pulmonary conditions, creating a treatment plan designed to return them to their prior level of function.



To obtain board certification, candidates must complete more than 2,000 cardiovascular and pulmonary clinical practice hours and demonstrate competency in patient care, patient education, interpretation of research administration and consultation.



“Heather joins a select group of professionals who demonstrate their commitment to advancing not only their own clinical skills in the performance of physical therapy, but also contributing to the knowledge of physical therapy that serves the many patients we treat at Willis-Knighton,” says Amy Sudduth, director of physical medicine and rehabilitation. “We are proud of what she has accomplished with this certification and are happy that her patients will benefit from this every day.”