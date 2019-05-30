Helen May Wright Chandler

Haughton, LA – Funeral services for Helen May Wright Chandler, 91, will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Officiating will be Bro. Tim Keith, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Brandon, FL and Dr. Gevan Spinney, Pastor and Bro. Scotty Gibson, Sr. Adult Minister, both of First Baptist Haughton.

Helen was born in Plain Dealing, LA on August 14, 1927. She left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father and be reunited with the love of her life, George Chandler, on May 28, 2019. Mrs. Chandler loved to dance and enjoyed teaching dance classes – ballet, tap, jazz, and gymnastics. She felt she was providing children/teenagers a way of building positive self-esteem, grace, coordination and helping them experience the joy of dance. She was herself a beautiful ballerina and traveled throughout the state performing pointe recitals.

After she gave up teaching, she worked at Hemmingway’s Furniture Co. in the bookkeeping department. Other than teaching dance, her real desire was to stay at home with her children and be the best mom and wife she could be.

She was a beautiful mother both inside and out. Family meant everything to her. She loved her husband, George, and her daughters with all her heart. That love spread to all of the grandchildren/great grandchildren as well.

When the love of her life died after 62 years of marriage, a part of her died too. She instilled in her children the love of Jesus and taught us at an early age that God is always first and family second. She would get up every morning and while Daddy drank his coffee, she would read the Bible to him. They then had prayer together. They started every day this way. Mother was an amazing woman of God.

She was always very active in church and was known as the pie lady. Anytime there was a death or sickness, Mom delivered one of her famous pecan, chocolate, strawberry or lemon icebox pies. She taught Sunday school, VBS, was an active Deacon’s wife, sang in the choir and even sang solos when she was younger.

Mom showed us by example how a Christian lady should look, act and speak. She was a great prayer warrior. If we ever had a problem, we called Mom to pray and she did. We always knew that she was praying for us wherever we were. She was a woman of constant prayer and we will miss her prayers for us. She loved her church and especially her Sunday school class. When it got to the point that she wasn’t able to go and do, her prayers always ended with “Lord, strengthen my body so that I may better serve you and serve others.” She suffered so much at the end, but never gave up fighting. I have no doubt that she is walking the streets of gold, holding our daddy’s hand and once again together serving God and others.

Helen is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Jim Renz of Haughton, LA and Vickie and Dr. Bill Bailey of Bossier City, LA; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kim and Bro. Tim Keith of Brandon, FL, Kevin and Jamie Odom of Bossier City, LA, Dr. Brian and Claire Bailey of Lafayette, LA and Julie and Dr. Aaron Mabou of Bossier City, LA; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Ashworth and husband, James and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Edward Wright and Gertrude Mothershed Wright Warren; her loving husband, George Chandler; infant daughter, Robin Renee Chandler; sister, Lyda Wright and brother, Carl Wright.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Brian Bailey, Kevin Odom, Dr. Aaron Mabou, Brennan Bailey, Jacob Keith and Jerry Walden.

We would like to express sincere thanks to her caregivers, Lisa Daley, Jennifer Wilder and Shirley Ashley for lovingly caring for her during the last days. Also, a special thanks to Regional Hospice and Savannah Court in Minden.

