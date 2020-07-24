From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Difficult economic times have placed many families in situations where it’s difficult to pay all the bills. Utility bills are a major concern as temperatures continue to soar.



Help with utility bills could be available to those who are facing hardships. Listed below are non-profit organizations that could possibly help customers keep their utility bills current.



Centerpoint Energy (gas): Customer service: 888-275-5252.



City of Shreveport: Customer service: 318-673-5110. Shreveport Water Assistance Program: 318-673-5110.



DOWAS (water): Customer service: 318-673-5110. Emergency: 318-673-7600.



Socialization Services (water only): 318-671-5800.



Information above does not guarantee that assistance will be provided. Client eligibility and funding availability will be determined by each charitable organization or agency.



For a referral and resource guide, individuals may also contact The Society of St. Vincent De Paul on their help line at 318-865-7807.



Volunteers are available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.