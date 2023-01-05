Henry Burns goes to Washington, D.C.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Known around town by most everyone as ”The Cookie Man,” BOM Bank Business Development Consultant and Haughton resident Henry Burns is also known for his commitment to local charity organizations. And, Burns is held in high regard throughout our community as a result of his extremely inspiring and powerfully motivating kind heart.

Henry Burns is well known in these parts for his ownership of The Wooden Spoon Bakery (which he sold in 2013, after 21 years of ownership), his 18 years of service on the Bossier Parish School Board, his eight years as the representative for Louisiana House District 9 and now his various business activities and community involvement as the Business Development Consultant for BOM Bank.

One of Henry Burns’ favorite organizations to support is the Northwestern State University Foundation. Henry has served on the NSU Foundation Board for countless years. The phrase “Fork’em Demons” brings so much joy to his heart !

After having served in many board positions and holding many board presidencies/chairmanships throughout his career, Burns became the board chairman for the North Louisiana American Red Cross in 2022.

As a part of this distinguished honor, Burns flew to Washington D.C. in August of 2022 for the purpose of discussing Louisiana’s disaster preparation plans and initiatives with government leaders.

“There were several presentations that discussed the preparation for supporting those impacted by a disaster. As you know, Louisiana is prone to have hurricanes that cause lives to be lost, as well as destroying so many homes, schools and businesses! The American Red Cross is devoted to helping those that are impacted by floods, hurricanes, fires and other devastating catastrophic events! Our goal is to assist, help and encourage. We want to help get things back to normal. We care,” Burns said.

“It was a great event and getting to meet so many board chairs helped to emphasize the magnitude of the American Red Cross. And, it is comforting to know that there is an organization there to support us in our time of need. And just think, the “ministry” of the American Red Cross had its beginning back in the Civil War,” Burns added.

“l felt blessed to represent the North Louisiana American Red Cross Board of Directors at this event. And, getting to meet other board chairs from all over the United States humbled me. Knowing that I might possibly be responsible for helping my friends, neighbors, relatives and for helping our community, parish and state leaders in a time of need also humbles me. Addressing the unbelievable support needed to function and the actions necessary for helping with recovery efforts needed to help get things back to normal. It could take days, months and years to “fully” recover following a devastating storm or catastrophic event. I pray every day daily that we will be spared,” Burns concluded.

For more than 100 years, the American Red Cross in Louisiana has alleviated human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of its donors.

American Red Cross members offer aid and resources to others to help prevent, prepare and respond to emergencies through immediate assistance, education, outreach and training.

The Louisiana region of the American Red Cross serves the 4.65 million population of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, while supporting other American Red Cross chapters across the country and around the world. Volunteers share their expertise on disaster relief operations out of state and donors provide relief where it is needed most.

Henry Burns is a native of Shongaloo in Webster Parish and a long time resident of Haughton, returning to our area after a career in the military.