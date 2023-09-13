HHS Band Student to Play at Carnegie Hall

By: Sonja Bailes

Bossier Schools Public Relations Liaison

When Haughton High junior Darick Harris first walked into the Big Red Buccaneer band room as a freshman, band director Kevin Williams knew he was something special.

“Very few times in a career such as mine do you have a student that performs at a level that is beyond any expectation,” Williams said. “He continually tries to set the example and always demonstrates the character, motivation and maturity that helps improve the entire band program. His desire and professionalism make Darick an asset to this band and this entire school.”

It is paying off, too. Harris has been chosen to travel in February to New York City where he will play flute on stage at Carnegie Hall.

“I’m excited. I’ve never been to New York before,” Harris answered when asked how he felt about being selected for such a huge honor and what he was looking forward to the most while there. “Just meeting new people from all over and seeing New York … learning new music and challenging myself.”

The first chair flutist qualified for an audition after being nominated by his former Talented Music Instructor Larry Pierson. The rest, as they say, is history.

Harris picked up the flute for the first time in sixth grade Band at Haughton Middle. So, why the flute?

“It’s really soothing to play,” Harris explained. “I like how it can play different genres like classical and jazz.”

Williams added, “(He is) A truly exceptional student, person, and musician.”