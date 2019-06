High school athletics: A Salute to Coaches

The Bossier Press-Tribune presents A Salute to Coaches. While we believe every head and assistant coach deserves to be celebrated for their hard work and dedication, this salute recognizes coaches whose teams excelled in district and state competition in 2018-19.

Football

Jason Brotherton, Haughton

District 1-5A runner-up

9-3 season

Reynolds Moore, Benton

District 1-4A runner-up

Volleyball

Regina Digilormo, Airline

District 1, Division I champion

Justin Ginn, Haughton

District 1, Division II champion

Boys cross country

Eva Burley, Airline

District 1-5A champion, Region I-5A champion

Taylor Freeman, Benton

District 1-4A champion

Girls cross country

Kent Falting, Parkway

District 1-5A champion

Region I-5A champion

Swimming

Cindi Poole, Benton

Division II girls 13th place

Division II boys 13th place

Individual state champion

Wrestling

Emmett Beggs, Parkway

Division II state champion

Boys soccer

Bryan George, Benton

District 1-II runner-up Division II quarterfinalist

Orlando Medellin, Bossier

District 1-III runner-up

Girls soccer

Shelley McMillian, Parkway

District 1-II co-champion

Division II quarterfinalist

Baseball

David George, Parkway

District 1-5A champion

Class 5A semifinalist

JD Stephens, Benton

District 1-4A champion Class 4A semifinalist

Girls basketball

Mary Ward, Benton

District 1-4A co-champion

Class 4A runner-up

Boys basketball

Nick Bohanan, Bossier

District 1-4A champion

Class 4A runner-up

Girls bowling

Tracy Jenkins, Parkway

District 2 champion, 12-0 season

Michael Sampognaro, Benton

District 1 champion

Boys bowling

Pam Faulkner, Haughton

District 2 champion, 10-1 season

Aaron Finimore, Airline

District 2 runner-up, 10-1 season

Michael Sampognaro, Benton

District 1 champion

Tennis

Jon Johnson, Parkway

Division I third place

Girls doubles champion

Softball

Regina Digilormo, Airline

District 1-5A champion

Class 5A semifinalist

Golf

Tim Cram, Benton

District 1-4A champion

Division II third place

Girls track and field

Scott Reeder, Benton

District 1-4A champion

Kent Falting, Parkway

District 1-5A runner-up

Boys track and field

Seth Stowell, Airline

District 1-5A champion

Scott Reeder, Benton

District 1-4A champion

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

In his second year as head coach, Nick Bohanan guided the Bossier Bearkats to the District 1-4A boys basketball championship. Bossier went 32-4 and was the Class 4A state runner-up.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

David George guided Parkway to the its first District 1-5A championship. The Panthers finished 31-6 and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals.

Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune

Parkway head coach Emmett Beggs lifts Trey Fontenot after Fontenot’s victory in the 120-pound class in the state wrestling tournament. Beggs guided the Panthers to the Division II state championship.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Jason Brotherton guided Haughton to a 9-3 record, the parish’s best. The Bucs finished tied for second in District 1-5A and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Mary Ward led Benton to the District 1-4A girls basketball co-championship. The Lady Tigers went 34-4 and finished as the Class 4A state runner-up.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Regina Digilormo coached Airline to both the District 1, Division I volleyball championship and District 1-5A softball title. Airline became the first Bossier Parish school to win a volleyball playoff game. The softball team finished 28-4 and reached the Class 5A semifinals.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Reynolds Moore guided Benton to the runner-up spot in District 1-5A football. The Tigers’ only district loss was to undefeated champion Northwood, 28-27, at Northwood.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Justin Ginn guided Haughton to the District 1, Division II volleyball championship.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Bryan George (right) guided Benton to the runner-up spot in District 1, Division II boys soccer. The Tigers reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Russell Hedges/Press-Tribune

Shelley McMillian guided Parkway to the District 1-II girls soccer co-championship and the quarterfinals of the playoffs.