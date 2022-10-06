High school athletics: Bossier principal David Thrash named to LHSAA Executive Committee

Bossier principal David Thrash has been named to the LHSAA’s Executive Committee.

Thrash replaces DeRidder principal Harry Hooker, who was promoted within his district.

Thrash is in his 17th year at Bossier. He has served as a teacher coach and administrator for 40 years. He is a former head football and baseball coach at Benton.

Thrash will represent Districts 1-5 in Class 4A on the 27-member committee.

According to the LHSAA handbook, the Executive Committee serves as the board of directors of the LHSAA.

The committee has the power to “make special rules to effect the spirit of fair play and good sportsmanship.”

In June, the committee voted to change the definition of a select school. That resulted in the restructuring of the playoffs in football, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball.

The committee also hears eligibility and disciplinary appeals.