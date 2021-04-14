High school athletics: How former Bossier Prep standouts have fared in spring sports

Here is a list of how some former Bossier Parish prep athletes have been faring at the collegiate level this spring. The statistics/results are through April 13 events.

For additions to this list, athletes, coaches and parents can send the athlete’s name to rhedges@bossierpress.com. Please include the statistics/results if they are not available online.

Northwestern State baseball

Cameron Horton, Benton, 16 games, 7-of-37, .189, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Peyton Davis, Airline, 23 games, 15-of-62, .242, 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI

Cole Horton, Benton, 14 games, 5-of-27, .185, 2 RBI

Cameron Parikh, Airline, 15 games, 4-of-30, .133, 3 RBI

Cameron Taylor, Airline, 1-0, 5 1/3 IP, 5 hits allowed, 5 ER, 8.44 ERA

Will Hine, Benton, 4.0 IP, 5 hits allowed, 1 ER, 2.25 ERA

Northwestern State softball

Makenzie Chaffin, Benton, 10 games, 4-of-6, .667, 1 RBI

LSU baseball

Hayden Travinski, Airline, 25 games, 11-of-41, .268, 1 2B, 4 HR, 13 RBI

Tarleton State softball

Hallie Saintignan, Benton, 39 games, 28-of-107, .333, 1 2B, 8 RBI

Coastal Carolina baseball

Eric Brown, Parkway, 26 games, 32-of-102, .314, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBI

LSUE baseball

Jerry Couch, Airline, 9-1, 55 1/3 IP, 55 hits allowed, 24 ER, 3.90 ERA, 47 K

Dalton Burrell, Airline, 3-0, 26 2/3 IP, 16 hits allowed, 14 ER, 4.72 ERA, 31 K

Bryson Connell, Airline, 1-0, 2 2/3 IP, 4 hits allowed, 5 ER, 3K

Louisiana Tech softball

Caroline Easom, Airline, 32 games, 23-of-105, .229, 1 2B, 1 HR, 15 RBI

Mississippi College baseball

Caleb Reese, Parkway, 26 games, 35-of-103, .340, 7 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 21 RBI

Panola College baseball

Peyton Lewis, Parkway, 17 games, 8-of-32, .313, 2 2B, 4 RBI

Centenary College softball

Ashley Hunter, Benton, 5-3, 1 SV, 48 2/3 IP, 55 hits allowed, 22 ER, 3.16 ERA, 28 K

Centenary College volleyball

Tori Ligman, Airline, 10 marches, 7 assists, 73 digs

Adams State College volleyball

Gabby Patronis, Airline, 8 matches, 1 kill, 3 assists

LSU track and field

Sara Funderburk, Parkway, 2nd 3,000m steeplechase, Louisiana Classics; 1st 1,500m, Battle on the Bayou; 3rd 3,000m steeplechase, Crimson Tide Invitational

Will Dart, Loyola College Prep, 3rd 1,500m, Battle on the Bayou; 1st 3,000 steeplechase, Louisiana Classics

Grambling State football

Phillip Lee, Airline, 2 games, 1 assisted tackle

Louisiana-Lafayette track and field

Taylor Davis, Benton, 2nd high jump, Battle on the Bayou; 3rd high jump, Louisiana Classics; 8th high jump, Crimson Tide Invitational

BPCC track and field

Jordan Dukes, Parkway, 11th 100m, SAU Invitational; 16th 100m, 28th 200m, Ice Breaker Classic; 24th 100m, 41st 200m, Mississippi College Season Opener

Kristen Glover, Benton, 10th discus, SAU Invitational; 18th discus, Ice Breaker Classic; 22nd discus, Mississippi College Season Opener

Cameron Crenshaw, Haughton, 32nd 800m, East Texas Invitational; 12th 800m, 18th 1,500m, SAU Invitational; 33rd 800m, 50th 1,500, Ice Breaker Classic; 23td 800m, Mississippi College Season Opener

Brock Nichols, Benton, 28th 400m, 5th triple jump, East Texas Invitational; 2nd triple jump, SAU Invitational; 5th triple jump, Icebreaker Classic; 13th triple jump, Mississippi College Season Opener

Southern Arkansas track and field

Kobe Gill, Parkway, 8th 100m, Southern Miss Invitational; 3rd high jump, SAU Invitational; 1st 100m, 1st high jump, Harding Invitational; 1st 100m, 1st high jump, Hendrix Invitational

Centenary College golf

Ricky Blair, Parkway, 15th Alamo City Classic; 45th Pinecrest Invitational; 36th Hal Sutton Invitational

Centenary College lacrosse

John Mark Waniewski, Airline, 8 games, 7 goals, 1 assist

Chris Dant, Airline, 6 games, 9 GB, 6 CT

Centenary College soccer

Gin Pau, Airline, 2 games

Cynthia Williams, Airline, 11 games, 1 goal

Centenary College track and field

Lauren Pilcher, Airline, 16th shot put, 14th discus, SAU Invitational; 42nd shot put, Mississippi College Season Opener

LSU golf

Hayden White, Benton, 87th LSU Invitational; 81st, County Club of Birmingham Invitational