In a letter to parents and athletes posted Wednesday on the LHSAA website, Executive Director Eddie Bonine wrote that “we have no intention of cancelling fall sports unless schools are closed or the (COVID-19) pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play.”

The letter is in response to e-mails Bonine and his assistant directors have received from parents, athletes and concerned citizens asking the LHSAA not to cancel fall sports in 2020, the letter states.

The complete letter is below.