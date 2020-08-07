High school athletics: LHSAA memo says no scrimmages, jamborees this football season

There will be no scrimmages or jamborees this football season.

That was part of a memo sent by the LHSAA to member schools’ athletic directors, head coaches and administrators outlining regulations and guidelines for the football, volleyball, swimming and cross country seasons.

Earlier this week, the LHSAA announced the start of football season would be pushed back to Oct. 8 because Louisiana is remaining in Phase 2 of its re-opening plan until at least Aug. 28.

The start of the volleyball season was moved back from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8 if the state enters Phase 3. Friday’s memo did state tournaments will not be allowed.

The regulations and guidelines are designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the memo stated. They could be subject to modification as circumstances dictate.

“The LHSAA acknowledges that no plan can guarantee that an individual will not contract COVID-19,” the memo states.

“Regulations, guidelines and circumstances can vary from one member school to the next. The goal from everyone is to provide a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, athletic directors, game officials and spectators.”

The annual Bossier Lions Club Jamboree involving the six parish schools was set for Aug. 28 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

This is the second time the jamboree won’t be held. In 2016, it was cancelled because of poor field conditions following a couple of days of heavy rain.

Last year, the final “game” between Airline and Parkway was cancelled because of lightning. The 2014 jamboree was cut short because of the same reason.

With regard to football, Friday’s memo also stated the team boxes on the sidelines will expand to the 15-yard lines to accommodate social distancing.

“Masks will be required to be worn by players, coaches, athletic trainers, chain crew, ball boys and statisticians, managers and ANY non-essential personnel when on the sideline,” the memo states.

Because of reduced schedules, teams that don’t make the playoffs have the option of playing a bowl game as an “extra” contest. “Schools have until the Regional round to participate.”