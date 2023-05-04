High school athletics: Parkway names new head coaches for baseball, softball

Parkway has named new baseball and softball head coaches.

Aaron Wicklund, a longtime assistant coach at Captain Shreve, has been named head baseball coach, principal Jeremiah Williams announced Thursday.

Kelsey Gallman, a former Parkway standout and Natchitoches Central assistant, was recently named head softball coach.

Wicklund is replacing Brian Harvey, who served as interim head coach last season. Harvey replaced Sham Gabehart, who stepped down after one season.

“Coach Wicklund brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him,” Williams said in a press release.

“Coach Wicklund has served with two of the best mentors and men that I know in Captain Shreve Head Coach Todd Sharp and previous Captain Shreve and Parkway Head Coach Ronnie Coker.

“It is all too fitting that Coach Wicklund takes the reins as Parkway’s head coach whose baseball field bears the namesake of Parkway’s first and only state championship coach, Ronnie Coker, who gave Coach Wicklund his first baseball coaching job.”

Parkway went 24-10 overall this season and finished tied for second in District 1-5A with Captain Shreve at 9-5.

The No. 9 seed Panthers fell to No. 8 St. Amant two games to one in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs.

Captain Shreve finished 22-14. The No. 4 seed Gators fell to No. 13 Archbishop Rummel two games to none in the second round of the select Division I playoffs.

Wicklund played baseball at Centenary College and received his Bachelor of Science degree there in 2000.

Hevwas an assistant coach at Shreve from 2004-2007. He returned to the school in 2015 and has been an assistant since then.

“We are excited about Coach Wicklund’s passion and enthusiasm for the game and we look forward to his presence within our baseball program and on our campus,” Williams said.

Harvey will remain as an assistant coach, a position he held before being named interim head coach.

“Coach Harvey remains a valuable part of our baseball program and will continue to serve the team in an assistant coach capacity,” Williams said.

Gallman replaces Eva Burley, who stepped down after three seasons.

Gallman has been an assistant coach at Natchitoches Central the last three seasons.

The Lady Chiefs shared the District 1-5A championship with Airline in 2021 and 2022 and won it outright this season.

Natchitoches Central went 31-6 and reached the quarterfinals of the non-select Division I playoffs.

Gallman is a 2015 graduate of Parkway. She was a multiple All-Parish selection.

The Lady Panthers went 11-13in 2023.