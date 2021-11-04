High school athletics: Reclassification brings some changes to parish schools

The LHSAA released its final classification and divisions for the next two school years on Thursday.

The biggest news with regard to Bossier Parish is that Bossier will move up to Class 4A after four years in Class 3A. Bossier moved from 4A to 3A following the 2017-18 school year. Bossier was also in Class 3A from 2011-15.

Bossier will move up to Division II in wrestling but remain in Division III in boys and girls soccer.

Bossier has generally been either one of the smallest schools in Class 4A or largest in Class 3A. The enrollment figure used for this classification cycle, which usually represents a two-year average, was 682.

Benton will compete in the highest classification (5A) and division (I) in all sports. Benton moved up from 4A to the highest class in most sports in 2019-20 but remained in Division II in boys and girls soccer.

Benton was the Division II runner-up in boys soccer in 2021. Benton’s enrollment was 1,396, making it the second-largest school in the parish behind Airline (1,863).

Haughton will move up to Division I in girls soccer and volleyball. Haughton’s enrollment figure was 1,305.

Parkway will move back down to Division II in girls soccer and wrestling. Parkway won back-to-back wrestling Division II state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Parkway’s enrollment figure was 1,236.

The original cutoff for Class 5A was Northwood at 1,064. However, Northwood successfully appealed its enrollment figure and will remain in Class 4A.

Plain Dealing will remain in Class 1A in all sports. Plain Dealing’s enrollment figure was 91, the smallest of all schools that play football. The school’s enrollment actually falls in Class C, the smallest class.

Airline remains in 5A or Division I in all sports