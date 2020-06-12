High school athletics: Seven players from parish schools named to state All-Star teams

While the games were cancelled because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the rosters of the state All-Star East-West baseball and softball games have been released by their respective coaches’ associations.

Six players from Bossier Parish schools were named to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association West All-Star team.

The were Airline pitchers Will Tynes and Bryson Connell, Benton catcher Cade Scott and outfield Tanner Timms, Haughton second baseman CJ McWilliams and Parkway outfielder Peyton Lewis.

Airline shortstop Caroline Easom was the only player from a parish school named to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s West All-Star team.

While their senior seasons were cut short, all seven will be continuing their careers in college.

Tynes is going to Southern Miss, and Connell is headed to LSU Eunice.

Scott will be playing at Southeastern Louisiana. Timms is going to East Texas Baptist.

McWilliams is planning to play both football and baseball at Louisiana Tech. Lewis is headed to Panola Junior College.

Easom is also going to Tech.