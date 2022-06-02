High school athletics: State wrestling tournament returning to Bossier City

The LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament is returning to Bossier City after a two-year absence.

Brookshire Grocery Arena will host the event again in February of 2023 and 2024. The LHSAA Executive Committee announced the championship locations for wrestling and other events for 2022-23 and 2023-24 during the first day of its annual summer meetings Thursday in Baton Rouge.

The tournament was hosted by Airline and held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in 2011 and from 2016-20. The facility received praise for its spaciousness, comfort level and setup for prime viewing of the matches.

But a push to move the tournament back to South Louisiana succeeded and it was held at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge the last two years.

Venues for state championship events in other sports did not change.

The non-select boys basketball tournament will be in Lake Charles and the non-select girls tournament will be in Hammond.

The non-select baseball and softball tournaments will be in Sulphur.

The soccer tournament will be in Hammond. The volleyball and power lifting tournaments will be in Lafayette.

The tennis tournament will be in Monroe.